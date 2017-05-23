Thomas Welsh, Aaron Holiday will return to UCLA next season

UCLA received a double dose of welcome news Tuesday regarding the NBA draft: Thomas Welsh and Aaron Holiday are withdrawing their names from consideration.

Welsh announced on Twitter that he would return for his senior season and Holiday’s mother, Toya, said in a text message to The Times that her son would come back for his junior season.

Welsh’s return means that the Bruins will not have to replace their entire starting lineup after freshmen Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf declared for the draft and seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton exhausted their eligibility.

“I’m extremely grateful for everyone who helped me through this process,” Welsh wrote on Twitter, “and I can’t wait to get to work for this upcoming season.”

Welsh and Holiday will also give UCLA a much-needed veteran presence to complement a six-man freshman class that has been ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Bruins also remain in the running for shooting guard M.J. Walker, a McDonald’s All-American who is expected to announce his college decision Wednesday.

The 7-foot Welsh averaged 10.8 points per game last season while leading the Bruins with 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. Holiday averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds as one of the nation’s top sixth men. Holiday will have to battle freshman point guard Jaylen Hands, a McDonald’s All-American, for the starting job next season.

Welsh and Holiday were not listed on most mock draft boards. Two NBA scouts, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not publicly authorized to discuss college players, recently told The Times that they thought Welsh and Holiday would be smart to return to UCLA next season to boost their draft stock.

Times staff writer Eric Sondheimer contributed to this report.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch