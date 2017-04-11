Elijah Stewart declares for NBA draft but leaves door open for return

USC guard Elijah Stewart said on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA draft, joining two other Trojans teammates who have already declared this offseason. He will not hire an agent, meaning he will retain the option to return to USC.

Stewart said that a return is most likely. He is not currently considered a lock to be drafted.

But Stewart did provide a strong closing argument in the NCAA tournament, when he scored 22 points, including the game winner, in an upset win over Southern Methodist in the first round.

He averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 points this season, and his versatility helped stabilize the Trojans when Bennie Boatwright missed the middle of the season with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5 guard played power forward at times, using his elite jumping ability to play with taller opponents.

Draft Express first reported Stewart’s plans on Tuesday.

If Stewart returns, he will find that playing time will be at a premium. The Trojans could return all of last season’s loaded backcourt, and they will add two recruits and a highly regarded transfer.

Stewart will have until May 24 to withdraw from the draft if he is to return to USC. Neither of the other two USC players who have declared, Shaqquan Aaron and Bennie Boatwright, have hired an agent.

Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand