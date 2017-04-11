Elijah Stewart declares for NBA draft but leaves door open for return

USC guard Elijah Stewart said on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA draft, joining two other Trojans teammates who have already declared this offseason. He will not hire an agent, meaning he will retain the option to return to USC.
Stewart said that a return is most likely. He is not currently considered a lock to be drafted.
But Stewart did provide a strong closing argument in the NCAA tournament, when he scored 22 points, including the game winner, in an upset win over Southern Methodist in the first round.
He averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 points this season, and his versatility helped stabilize the Trojans when Bennie Boatwright missed the middle of the season with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5 guard played power forward at times, using his elite jumping ability to play with taller opponents.
Draft Express first reported Stewart’s plans on Tuesday.
If Stewart returns, he will find that playing time will be at a premium. The Trojans could return all of last season’s loaded backcourt, and they will add two recruits and a highly regarded transfer.
Stewart will have until May 24 to withdraw from the draft if he is to return to USC. Neither of the other two USC players who have declared, Shaqquan Aaron and Bennie Boatwright, have hired an agent.
