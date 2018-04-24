Todd McNair was victim in NCAA scheme to 'hammer USC', lawyer argues as trial opens

An attorney for the NCAA, Kosta Stojilkovic, blamed McNair's hard times on the former coach. The attorney dismissed the infraction committee's punishment against McNair as "moderate" and "one of the lightest penalties" it could issue and "about as low as you can go." Stojilkovic said "dozens and dozens" of other coaches have suffered worse punishments and been able to find work, singling out basketball coaches Bruce Pearl and Kelvin Sampson.