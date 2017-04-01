USC guard Shaqquan Aaron declares for NBA draft but can still return

USC guard Shaqquan Aaron has declared for the NBA draft, a team spokesman said Friday, but Aaron has not hired an agent, meaning he will retain the option to return to the team.

Aaron, a 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, is unlikely to be drafted this year and could decide to return. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.

He started 20 games for the Trojans, more than half of the season, but his playing time dwindled during the NCAA tournament.

There is little downside to testing the NBA waters. If a player doesn’t hire an agent, he has until June 12 to withdraw his name from consideration. In the interim, he can receive feedback from NBA scouts and familiarize himself with the draft process.

USC is still awaiting draft decisions from forwards Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin did not rule out at least declaring for the draft, but he is unlikely to leave early.

The Trojans will have a logjam in the backcourt next season, with Aaron expected to be joined by major contributors McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart, De’Anthony Melton and Jonah Mathews. The Trojans will also add two recruits — Charles O'Bannon Jr., and Jordan Usher. And another talented point guard, Duke transfer Derryck Thornton, will become eligible.

