USC hands No. 21 Colorado first loss and takes control of the Pac-12 South

The USC offense did all of its best work in the second quarter. JT Daniels shook off two early interceptions and continued to challenge Colorado’s secondary, throwing three touchdown passes — one to Tyler Vaughns and two to Michael Pittman in the span of 2minutes 23 seconds. USC had zero yards rushing in the first half, and it was almost as if Helton and Daniels said to heck with trying to force some methodical drive that checks off all the boxes.