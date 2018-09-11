USC quarterback JT Daniels is 'doing good' after bruising throwing hand against Stanford, Helton says

USC coach Clay Helton said Tuesday that JT Daniels is progressing well after sustaining a bruise to his right (throwing) hand during Saturday's 17-3 loss to Stanford.
"It's doing good," Helton said. "We actually threw a little bit yesterday, just to see grip-wise and pain-wise where it's at, and he felt really good. He lifted this morning. He was functional yesterday. We've got a full-pad practice today. We'll let you know more after practice. He was spinning it really good yesterday."
Helton said the hand is still tender.
Daniels completed 16 of 34 passes for 215 yards and two interceptions that both came in the fourth quarter as the Trojans were trying to get back into the game late.