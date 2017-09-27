USC offense's biggest problem, in short, is short yardage

Early in USC’s game against Texas, USC tried to get four yards on first and goal and failed. The Trojans tried again on second down. And failed. They tried again on third down and then on fourth, from the one-yard line. They failed and failed again.

USC's offense is used to getting what it wants, and usually it does. But it has faced one conspicuous problem through its first four games.

It has been unable to consistently convert short-yardage plays.

USC has put up solid third-down numbers this season overall. It has converted almost 52% of its attempts, 12th nationally. But in short-yardage situations — in other words, the easiest conversion attempts, with a full arsenal of offensive options — USC hits a wall.

Its success rate hardly budges in short yardage. On third and fourth downs from five yards or longer, USC has converted 14 of 31 times this season. From four yards or closer, it has converted 15 of 30 times.

In the last two games, USC has been particularly inept, successful on just five of 17 of these shorter conversion attempts.

"The last two games they haven't been great,” coach Clay Helton said. “Just everybody can see that.”

Helton regards the problem as urgent. Short-yardage failure can tank a drive, and against Washington State, he said, punting or even settling for a field goal can spell doom.

“Their bad days are 28, 35 points offensively,” Helton said. “So we have to do a great job of executing in short yardage, executing in all third-down situations and keeping drives alive.”

Offensive coordinator Tee Martin has called 50% more runs than passes when facing a short conversion, and USC’s runs have fared better this season overall. But the Trojans’ most high-profile stumbles have come on fourth down, where they have been shut out in five attempts, and most of those plays have been failed runs.

Helton said breakdowns on the line are to blame.

"I don't think it's play calling at all,” he said. “I just think in that situation we've just got to execute better."

USC spent much of Wednesday’s practice honing short-yardage and red-zone plays, Helton said. Without improvement, he said, Friday could be a long night.

Burnett returns, Mitchell in doubt

Receivers Deontay Burnett and Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and Helton said he expects both to play against Washington State.

Neither has practiced this week, Burnett because of a shoulder injury and Jones with what Helton described as a “lower-leg injury.”

Helton said Wednesday “was a very positive day” for Burnett, USC’s leading receiver.

"He looked good today,” Helton said. “He told me he felt good today. I don't think he's 100%, but he looked very capable of helping us in this football game."

Receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., who has not practiced or played since USC’s game against Texas more than 10 days ago because of a groin injury, remains doubtful for Friday’s game, Helton said.

“But I tell you what, I watched him run today, he is getting closer,” Helton said. “If it's not [Friday] it will be next week for sure."

Imatorbhebhe sets return target

When USC shut down tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe after the season opener because of a nagging hip flexor injury, Helton anticipated a long recovery.

On Wednesday, for the first time, Helton laid out a target for a return. USC’s medical staff is tentatively eyeing a trip to Notre Dame on Oct. 21 as Imatorbhebhe’s first game back.

“If it's not ready, it's not ready,” Helton said. “But that's our hope and our plan."

Imatorbhebhe, a starting tight end and a talented pass catcher, has done rehabilitation work in a pool and has run on an AlterG treadmill at about 90% of his body weight.

Quick hits

The weather forecast for Friday’s game predicts a chance of rain late, so USC practiced playing with wet footballs on Wednesday.

