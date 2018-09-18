USC head coach Clay Helton keeps his composure and raises instensity level at practice

For the rest of this season, Helton will call on his experience in 2015 and 2016. Those turnarounds will provide him comfort, but he is not comfortable with where things currently sit, particularly on offense. So at Monday’s full-padded practice — pushed up a day in the weekly schedule because of a Friday night game against Washington State — Helton spent most of the day working with Tee Martin’s unit, up close and personal. He was extra throaty, extra salty, with some extra profanity thrown in for good measure. And, near the end of practice, when left tackle Austin Jackson threw a punch at a scout-team defensive player in a scuffle, Helton yelled, “I like it! Let’s go!”