USC receiver Joseph Lewis stands trial on five misdemeanor charges related to domestic violence

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis IV stood trial Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on five misdemeanor charges relating to two incidents of domestic violence in February.
Lewis, represented by deputy public defender Jennifer Berry, was offered a plea deal by city attorney Chad Salzman that would require 36 months of probation, 60 days in city jail, completion of a yearlong domestic violence class, a protective order with the alleged victim and a 10-year ban on firearm use. Lewis maintained his plea of not guilty. Jury selection will begin Monday afternoon.
Lewis, a five-star recruit out of Los Angeles' Hawkins High, caught four passes for 39 yards as a true freshman. He received praise from USC coaches in the fall and was supposed to make a bigger impact this season. After his arrest, USC suspended Lewis from the team and removed him from the roster.
Lewis told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that he would like to rejoin the Trojans but is in limbo until the completion of the trial.
During the trial, the prosecution will be attempting to prove that Lewis intentionally inflicted injury on a spouse or cohabitant resulting in a traumatic condition and that he was not acting in self-defense.
