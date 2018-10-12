USC's goal against Colorado is to find out where receiver Laviska Shenault is at all times

“A huge part of recruiting is evaluation,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “There are a bunch of great players who are five-stars. There are also the players out there who were two- and three-stars that you just have to trust your evaluation and trust that you know you can develop a kid. And credit [Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre]. He’s done a great job of finding a young man out of Texas and bringing him into his place and developing him like he has. And credit the kid. He’s playing great ball right now.”