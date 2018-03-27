Gustavo Dudamel reflects on music, architecture and his adopted city

GD: Thinking about distances is a little different. Every time you have to take your car, you have to calculate how to go and how long it will take. But thank God I love to drive, because that is part of the beauty of this place. I love that you can be here, downtown, and then you can drive to the beach. Or to Hollywood. You drive two hours and you are in Big Bear. If you take Highway One, it's unbelievable. The city brings to you the possibilities of everything. Then there is the way the cultural life of Los Angeles is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. What I love most is how everything can connect. For example, we are doing a project next season related to Fluxus [the 1950s and 1960s avant-garde international art movement in which Yoko Ono, Joseph Beuys and Nam June Paik participated], and we can connect with the Getty, which has a great collection of this art. Everywhere it's like that. We also have a lot of involvement with film music next season, projects around Stanley Kubrick and a John Williams night.