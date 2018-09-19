When he broke up with me, I felt like I'd been sucker-punched

While I salivated over the spicy fusilli at Jon and Vinny’s, what I craved more was that feeling of delight I experienced when D laughed at my jokes. I can’t remember the exact bottle of wine we had at Ester’s, but I’ll never forget the moment my heart fluttered when he put his hand on the small of my back for the first time. While the mozzarella sticks at Cosa Buona were unforgettable, I couldn’t stop thinking about the moment earlier that night: We realized we were running late so we chugged our beers at Mohawk Bend and raced across the street — holding hands and laughing — to avoid losing our table. When I sat across from him at Felix, I realized that I want to sit across from him for the rest of my life. He made me want to be better, to try new things and conquer Los Angeles with him at my side.