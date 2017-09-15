CroisiEurope to launch fifth Mekong River ship for Cambodia-Vietnam cruises

CroisiEurope on Saturday will launch its newest riverboat on the Mekong River in Cambodia. Indochine II, which holds 62 passengers, joins four other ships in the cruise line’s fleet dedicated to sailing the Southeast Asian river that flows through six countries.

Rver cruises in Asia are hot right now, particularly among longtime passengers who crave new and exotic itineraries.

CroisiEurope One of the 31 cabins on Indochine II. One of the 31 cabins on Indochine II. (CroisiEurope)

The Mekong River has a lot to offer. Floating markets, colorful fishing villages, landscapes filled with rice fields and pagodas, and islands to explore are some of the highlights on the Cambodia-Vietnam cruises.

The three-deck Indochine II has the look of a low, wide riverboat outside and French Colonial-inspired decor inside, the company’s news release says.

It was custom-made for the Mekong River by Stirling Design International in Nantes, France, and a Vietnamese shipyard. The design allows it to maneuver through narrow canals around Ho Chi Minh City and to spend more time on Tonle Sap Lake.

CroisiEurope The salon bar on Indochine II. The salon bar on Indochine II. (CroisiEurope)

The ship has a sun deck with pool and bar, a restaurant, a lounge, an area for massages and free on-board Wi-Fi. It will sail both directions between Cambodia and Vietnam from August to April.

Passengers on the Indochine II’s 11- to 15-day sailings will spend their first night in Siem Reap, the gateway to the ancient and historic Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia. Then they sail to villages in Tonle Sap Lake and Phnom Penh on the way to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

CroisiEurope Indochine II will sail between Cambodia and Vietnam from August to April. Indochine II will sail between Cambodia and Vietnam from August to April. (CroisiEurope)

Prices start at $2,412 per person, based on double occupancy, and include hotel stays in Siem Reap, all on-board meals and drinks, excursions, guides, tips, taxes and port fees.

