Some cruise lines announce return dates to Caribbean islands hardest hit by hurricanes

Cruise lines announced dates of their return to some Caribbean ports hardest hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria earlier this fall.

Royal Caribbean International plans to return to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Nov. 10 for the first time since early September, according to a news release. St. Thomas’ port is currently closed.

The line also expects to make regular calls in St. Maarten, whose port is closed, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Dec. 1. Mega-ships Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas will be calling on these ports.

Carnival Cruise Line also announced dates it plans to return to ports such as Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas and others.

Here are the details:

Carnival Cruise Line

Visits to Grand Turk (currently closed) will return Nov. 1 with Carnival Ecstasy.

San Juan visits will resume Nov. 30 with Carnival Conquest. The company also announced it will return to weekly sailings from the Puerto Rican city starting Feb. 18.

St. Thomas visits will return Jan. 9 starting with Carnival Glory.

St. Maarten visits will resume Jan. 15 with Carnival Sunshine.

The company also announced that it will return to weekly sailings from San Juan starting Feb. 18.

Royal Caribbean International

St. Thomas visits will return with Adventure of the Seas on Nov. 10. The cruise line says it’s working with the government to help restore one of the island’s most popular areas, Magens Bay.

Royal Caribbean already sailed to San Juan on Oct. 7.

Holland America

The cruise line has changed about 18 itineraries through Dec. 31. For example, Saturday’s weeklong Eastern Caribbean sailing has substituted other ports for stops at Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Thomas.

It plans to return to St. Thomas on Nov. 25 with the Nieuw Amsterdam.

If you are scheduled to travel between now and the end of the year, check the website’s Caribbean update to see whether your ship’s itinerary has changed.

For updates on status of ports, check in with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Assn.

