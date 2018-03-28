Southern Africa cruise and land tour takes $572 off cabin cost

Save $572 per cabin on CroisiEurope's new land-and-cruise journey to national parks and rivers in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The deal: Discounted prices for the nine-day trip start at $6,033 per person for selected fall dates.
Passengers start in Johannesburg and end with an optional helicopter tour (an extra $386 per person) of Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. The reverse itinerary is available too.
Sail on the eight-suite African Dream, which is equipped with a hot tub, sun deck and signature meals, on Lake Kariba, the world's largest man-made lake.
Guests also spend three nights at the company's Cascades Lodge on an island in the Zambezi River. Excursions include a full-day safari in Chobe National Park, a visit to a Nabilian village and an exploration of the Gache Gache River.
When: Departures on Sept. 20; Oct. 8, 14, 20 and 26; Nov. 25, Dec. 13 and 19.
Tested: I checked online and found availability for the sale price on the Sept. 20 departure date.
Info: CroisiEurope's Southern Africa, (800) 768-7232
ALSO