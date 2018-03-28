Advertisement

Southern Africa cruise and land tour takes $572 off cabin cost

By Mary Forgione
Mar 28, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Travelers who sign up for CroisiEurope's Southern Africa land and cruise tour can expect to see elephants and other wildlife. (CroisiEurope Cruises)

Save $572 per cabin on CroisiEurope's new land-and-cruise journey to national parks and rivers in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The deal: Discounted prices for the nine-day trip start at $6,033 per person for selected fall dates.

Passengers start in Johannesburg and end with an optional helicopter tour (an extra $386 per person) of Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. The reverse itinerary is available too.

The African Dream ship has only eight cabins.
The African Dream ship has only eight cabins. (CroisiEurope Cruises)

Sail on the eight-suite African Dream, which is equipped with a hot tub, sun deck and signature meals, on Lake Kariba, the world's largest man-made lake.
Rooms at the Cascades Lodge on an island in the Zambezi River feature sliding glass doors to bring the outside in.
Rooms at the Cascades Lodge on an island in the Zambezi River feature sliding glass doors to bring the outside in. (CroisiEurope Cruises)

Guests also spend three nights at the company's Cascades Lodge on an island in the Zambezi River. Excursions include a full-day safari in Chobe National Park, a visit to a Nabilian village and an exploration of the Gache Gache River.

When: Departures on Sept. 20; Oct. 8, 14, 20 and 26; Nov. 25, Dec. 13 and 19.

Tested: I checked online and found availability for the sale price on the Sept. 20 departure date.

Info: CroisiEurope's Southern Africa, (800) 768-7232

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

