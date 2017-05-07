What's your Canada I.Q.?

So normal, so nice. Canada’s like that quiet cousin you ignore because she’s just so unremarkable.
We assure you that Canada is not unremarkable. It might just be that you don’t know our neighbor to the north so you think that’s so. Here’s a small quiz to test your knowledge. One point for every correct answer; two points for each of the two bonus rounds.
1. Canada is the...
a. Fourth largest country in the world
b. Second largest country in the world
c. Largest country in the world
d. Eighth largest country in the world
2. How many provinces and territories does Canada have?
a. Eight provinces, six territories
b. Eleven provinces, four territories
c. Five provinces, four territories and one possession
d. Ten provinces, three territories
3. The name “Canada” derives from:
a. Old Latin for “peaceful people”
b. Huron-Iroquois meaning “village” or “settlement”
c. Old French for “vast”
d. Cree for “cold”
4. Canadian income taxes are:
a. Usually higher than what U.S. residents pay
b. Usually lower than what U.S. residents pay
c. Usually the same than what U.S. residents pay
d. Don’t exist
5. Toronto’s airport is the busiest in the country. For whom is it named?
a. Former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
b. Singer Celine Dion
c. Former prime minister Lester Pearson
d. Author Margaret Atwood
6. How many people cross the border between the U.S. and Canada each day?
a. 227,00
b. 512,000
c. 146,000
d. 380,000
7. What are the national colors of Canada?
a. Forest green and yellow
b. Mushroom brown and forest green
c. White and red
d. Sea blue and orange sunrise
8. Identify the one-word territory that begins with the letter N and the year when it was created.
a. Nordique, 1911
b. Nuterra, 1787
c. Nystraum, 1954
d. Nunavut, 1999
9. What is the title of Canada’s national anthem?
a. Oh, Canada, my Canada
b. Qui n’avance pas, recule
c. O, Canada
d. Canada, My Soul Rests in Thee
10. What are the second and third lines of the national anthem?
a. Our home and native land!
True patriot love in all the sons command
b. Its beauty knows no bounds!
Sing its praises every day and let the trumpets sound
c. Non je ne regrette rien, ni le bien!
Qu'on m'a faitm ni le mal, tout ça m'est bien égale
c. Its fortunes rest within our heart!
By God’s grace, we shall not part
BONUS ROUND 1
Which one of these inexpertly played tunes is Canada’s real national anthem?
(Click on the video button to play each)
A. Anthem 1
B. Anthem 2
C. Anthem 3
D. Anthem 4
BONUS ROUND 2
Who was the U.S. president on July 1, 1867?
a. Abraham Lincoln
b. William McKinley
C. Andrew Johnson
D. Ulysses Grant
Answers
1. b. Canada is the second largest country in the world
2. d. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories
3. b. Huron-Iroquois meaning “village” or settlement”
4. a. Canadians’ taxes are usually higher than what U.S. residents pay
5. c. Toronto’s airport is named for Former Prime Minister (and Nobel Prize winner) Lester Pearson
6. d. About 380,000 people cross the border each day.
7. c. White and red. And if you didn’t guess that from the flag photo above, deduct 10 points from your score.
8. d. Nunavut, created in 1999.
9. c. “O, Canada” is the name of the national anthem.
10. a. “Our home and native land! True patriot love in all the sons command.”
BONUS ROUNDS
(Score two for each correct answer)
Round 1
The correct anthem is No. 4
Round 2
Andrew Johnson was president of the U.S. at the time of Canada’s Confederation.
Total possible points: 14
12-14: You must be Canadian
10-13: You may have Canada envy
6-9: You must have been absent that day
Less than 5: Please read all our articles about Canada (some below) for a greater appreciation of our neighbor to the north.
