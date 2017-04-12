TRAVEL
Where to reel in the really big fish in Belize

Fish the rivers, channels and flats of Belize with guides Barry and Cathy Beck on a six-day excursion organized by Frontiers International.

Anglers will fish for tarpon, permit and bonefish during their stay at the Belize River Lodge on the Old River, about 3 1/2 miles from where it flows into the Caribbean.

Spin and fly fishing will be available from pangas, or skiffs. Activities such as snorkeling, birding, zip-lining and exploring Maya ruins visits are available for a fee.

Dates: May 6-13

Price: From $4,375 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals, guided fishing skiff and airport transfers. Gratuities, Belize fishing license ($25) and international airfare are not included.

Info: Frontiers International, (800) 245-1950

