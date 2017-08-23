New zombie hangout in Vegas. Can you outrun them in Fear the Walking Dead Survival?

Zombies have taken over part of downtown Las Vegas. The new Fear the Walking Dead Survival at the Fremont Street Experience brings guests face-to-face with grotesque creatures thirsting for blood.

The attraction is based on the post-apocolyptic TV show “Fear the Walking Dead,” now in its third season on AMC.

It opened earlier this month and is described on the website as “part thrill ride, part escape room, part maze, part haunted house and part interactive video game.”

Set in a mock community college that has been taken over by the military, visitors arrive amid rumors of an epidemic, its origin unknown. They need to summon their skills to ward off the seemingly endless array of zombies stalking them (these are real people, not virtual ones).

The immersive experience suspends reality by transporting healthy humans to an apocalyptic world. The elaborate sets include a school gym that has been overtaken by the walking dead. Mazes along blood-stained walls, motion rides and video games add to the fun — and the fear.

The attraction is limited to 12 people at a time and lasts roughly 20 minutes. It is located at the base of the Slotzilla zipline experience, near the Las Vegas Boulevard end of the Fremont Street canopy.

The frightful zombies are awake from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets, which are issued for a specific day and time, cost $30. (Children must be at least 40 inches tall to be admitted; kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old.)

Info: Fear the Walking Dead Survival, (844) 947-8342

ALSO

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in 2,421 days

Mayweather-McGregor boxing match in Vegas: Where to watch, where to drink

New rooms at Temecula resort-casino to open with stay-and-play deals

Vegas visitors can now use their electronic wallet to pay hotel bills or buy show tickets, but not for gambling

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel