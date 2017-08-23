New zombie hangout in Vegas. Can you outrun them in Fear the Walking Dead Survival?

Zombies have taken over part of downtown Las Vegas. The new Fear the Walking Dead Survival at the Fremont Street Experience brings guests face-to-face with grotesque creatures thirsting for blood.
The attraction is based on the post-apocolyptic TV show “Fear the Walking Dead,” now in its third season on AMC.
It opened earlier this month and is described on the website as “part thrill ride, part escape room, part maze, part haunted house and part interactive video game.”
Set in a mock community college that has been taken over by the military, visitors arrive amid rumors of an epidemic, its origin unknown. They need to summon their skills to ward off the seemingly endless array of zombies stalking them (these are real people, not virtual ones).
The immersive experience suspends reality by transporting healthy humans to an apocalyptic world. The elaborate sets include a school gym that has been overtaken by the walking dead. Mazes along blood-stained walls, motion rides and video games add to the fun — and the fear.
The attraction is limited to 12 people at a time and lasts roughly 20 minutes. It is located at the base of the Slotzilla zipline experience, near the Las Vegas Boulevard end of the Fremont Street canopy.
The frightful zombies are awake from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Tickets, which are issued for a specific day and time, cost $30. (Children must be at least 40 inches tall to be admitted; kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old.)
Info: Fear the Walking Dead Survival, (844) 947-8342
