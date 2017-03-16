A look inside the soon-to-open Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills opens June 1 with this promise: a view with every room. That’s because each of the luxury hotel’s 170 rooms has floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony.
Suites on the third level — there are 12 stories in this new building at the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards — will open to private garden terraces.
The hotel provided photos Wednesday of some of the 119 rooms and 51 suites designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon. The French designer has worked on updates to landmark hotels such as the Four Seasons George V in Paris and the Savoy Hotel in London.
Color motifs in the rooms are described in a statement by the namesake designer as “soothing tones of celadon, taupe and white, accented by spectacular pieces of bespoke art.”
The hotel has a three-tiered lobby with touches such as Swarovski Strass crystals and decorations by Lalique.
Other cool amenities: a roomy Spa by La Prairie and a signature restaurant created in partnership with New York chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
If you want to stay on opening weekend (June 3 to 5), an online check shows flexible rate rooms start at $775, excluding tax and fees.
The cost of building the hotel was listed in media accounts as more than $200 million.
Info: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills; (310) 860 6666
