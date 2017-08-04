TRAVEL
United's fare to Singapore from LAX joins a growing list of bargain fares to Asia

The newest Asian destination to join the battle of the airfare bargains is Singapore. United is offering a $638 round-trip fare from LAX that includes all taxes and fees.

However, the booking window on this one is short: You must buy your ticket by Aug. 14.

Other restrictions: The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Mondays-Thursday between Oct. 30 and Dec. 7.

There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay longer than three months. Holiday blackouts apply.

Info: United, (800) 864-8331

Source: Airfarewatchdog

