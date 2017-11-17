Fly round-trip from LAX to Phuket, Thailand, for $400 on China Southern

You can fly to Phuket, Thailand, for $400 round-trip from LAX, including all taxes and fees, on China Southern, using the money you save on airfare for a splurge at the island resort in the Andaman Sea.
The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Jan. 17 through May 3. You must stay at least seven nights but may not stay more than three months.
Fares for February departures are higher.
Info: China Southern, (888) 338-8988
Source: Airfarewatchdog
ALSO
Why you should apply for or renew your U.S. passport before January
Get ready for Black Friday-Cyber Monday travel deals on Cuba, Greece and more
Make tracks (with snowshoes) beneath the hefty trees in Sequoia National Park