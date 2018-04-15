Honor the Earth at events April 21 and 22 in Southern California

Join the Wild for the Planet celebration at the L.A. Zoo & Botanical Gardens. On weekends zookeepers give talks, have special feedings and provide fun activities for animals, such as okapis (which look like short giraffes) at 1 p.m. and Asian elephants at 2 p.m. on April 21 and snow leopards at 1 p.m. and trumpeter swans at 2 p.m. on April 22.