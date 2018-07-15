A little song, a little dance, fun and games and a few wild animals are on the agenda for the weekend

Wild animals, rubber ducks, music, silly jokes, lots of food and dance await you for the weekend.
Ventura and Oxnard
The Ventura Music Festival presents a variety of concerts, including chamber music, guitar performances, Mexican tunes and dance. Concerts will be at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center and other venues in Ventura and Oxnard. Check schedule for times and locations.
When: July 12-15, 18 and 20-22
Cost, info: From free to $75. Not recommended for children younger than 5. Dogs not permitted in indoor venues. (805) 648-3146, venturamusicfestival.org
Los Angeles
Roaring Nights at the Los Angeles Zoo lets adults watch special animal feedings and nosh at 15 food trucks. Visitors can dance to silent disco, live bands playing ’90s music and a DJ spinning different genres at various venues.
When: 6 p.m. July 20
Cost, info: Adults $21 plus fees; 21 and older. Service animals only. (323) 644-4200, lazoo.org/roaringnights
Los Angeles
Try tastings, cooking demonstrations and culinary workshops at the third Delicious Little Tokyo at various locations in Little Tokyo. You’ll find workshops on furoshiki (Japanese cloth wrapping of gifts or just about anything else) and food photography.
When: 10 a.m. July 21
Cost, info: Some events are free, others from $5-$30. Most activities are family-friendly. Dogs permitted in outside areas, but only service dogs permitted in indoor workshops. (213) 355-8510, golittletokyo.com/delicious
Arcadia
The Americana Festival at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center has barbecue, bingo and other games, crafts for kids and more. The concert by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies features bluegrass versions of songs by the Beatles, Elvis, and Bruce Springsteen and corny jokes too.
When: 5 p.m. July 21
Cost, info: Adults from $25 plus fees, children 20 and younger from $15 plus fees. Dogs on leash OK in outdoor areas; only service dogs permitted indoors. (626) 821-1781, arcadiapaf.org/americana
San Clemente
The San Clemente Ocean Festival, billed as the “Greatest Show on Surf,” has lifeguard competitions, rubber-duck races, children’s and adults’ beach runs and more at the San Clemente Pier. Different activities on different days.
When: July 21 and 22
Cost, info: Free to enter, but fees for various activities. No dogs permitted. (949) 440-6141, oceanfestival.org
Ventura
Adults can sample gourmet street tacos, tequilas (Saturday only, no children), margaritas and craft beer while listening to live music all day at the Tequila and Taco Music Festival at downtown Plaza Park. Arts and crafts vendors will ply their wares. Proceeds benefit Food Share, which helps feed and educate hungry people in Ventura County.
When: 11:30 a.m. July 21 and 22
Cost, info: Adults from $10 plus fees, children (12 and younger) free with adult. No animals permitted. (805) 628.9588, lat.ms/tequilatacos