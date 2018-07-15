Advertisement

A little song, a little dance, fun and games and a few wild animals are on the agenda for the weekend

By
Jul 15, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Visitors get an up-close encounter with animals at a previous L.A. Zoo Roaring Nights event. (Jamie Pham / GLAZA/ Jamie Pham)

Wild animals, rubber ducks, music, silly jokes, lots of food and dance await you for the weekend.

Ventura and Oxnard

The Ventura Music Festival presents a variety of concerts, including chamber music, guitar performances, Mexican tunes and dance. Concerts will be at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center and other venues in Ventura and Oxnard. Check schedule for times and locations.

When: July 12-15, 18 and 20-22

Cost, info: From free to $75. Not recommended for children younger than 5. Dogs not permitted in indoor venues. (805) 648-3146, venturamusicfestival.org
Los Angeles

Roaring Nights at the Los Angeles Zoo lets adults watch special animal feedings and nosh at 15 food trucks. Visitors can dance to silent disco, live bands playing ’90s music and a DJ spinning different genres at various venues.

When: 6 p.m. July 20

Cost, info: Adults $21 plus fees; 21 and older. Service animals only. (323) 644-4200, lazoo.org/roaringnights

Los Angeles

Try tastings, cooking demonstrations and culinary workshops at the third Delicious Little Tokyo at various locations in Little Tokyo. You’ll find workshops on furoshiki (Japanese cloth wrapping of gifts or just about anything else) and food photography.

When: 10 a.m. July 21

Cost, info: Some events are free, others from $5-$30. Most activities are family-friendly. Dogs permitted in outside areas, but only service dogs permitted in indoor workshops. (213) 355-8510, golittletokyo.com/delicious

Arcadia

The Americana Festival at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center has barbecue, bingo and other games, crafts for kids and more. The concert by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies features bluegrass versions of songs by the Beatles, Elvis, and Bruce Springsteen and corny jokes too.

When: 5 p.m. July 21

Cost, info: Adults from $25 plus fees, children 20 and younger from $15 plus fees. Dogs on leash OK in outdoor areas; only service dogs permitted indoors. (626) 821-1781, arcadiapaf.org/americana

San Clemente

The San Clemente Ocean Festival, billed as the “Greatest Show on Surf,” has lifeguard competitions, rubber-duck races, children’s and adults’ beach runs and more at the San Clemente Pier. Different activities on different days.

When: July 21 and 22

Cost, info: Free to enter, but fees for various activities. No dogs permitted. (949) 440-6141, oceanfestival.org

Ventura

Adults can sample gourmet street tacos, tequilas (Saturday only, no children), margaritas and craft beer while listening to live music all day at the Tequila and Taco Music Festival at downtown Plaza Park. Arts and crafts vendors will ply their wares. Proceeds benefit Food Share, which helps feed and educate hungry people in Ventura County.

When: 11:30 a.m. July 21 and 22

Cost, info: Adults from $10 plus fees, children (12 and younger) free with adult. No animals permitted. (805) 628.9588, lat.ms/tequilatacos

