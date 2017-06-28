Cruising around the 'Circle of Life': 'An Evening With Tim Rice' debuts on Seabourn vessels

Rock out with Broadway tunes from the shows "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" during “An Evening with Tim Rice,” a new Seabourn production.

The concert-style presentation, with video narration by Rice, highlights some of the famed lyricist's best-known works.

It also includes a number from the concept album and stage musical “Chess” called “One Night in Bangkok” that was a Top 10 hit for Murray Head, plus a finale of “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.”

Seabourn ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean, Alaska and Northern Europe.

The new Rice production includes anecdotes and visuals from his personal archive, and audiences learn how each song was created.

Rice, an English author, is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Tony and Grammy winner. Many of his most best-known collaborations have been with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote "Jesus Christ Superstar"; Benny Andersson of Abba, with whom he wrote "Chess"; Alan Menken ("Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast"); and Elton John ("The Lion King").

The show, directed by Belinda King, made its premiere earlier this year on the inaugural voyage of Seabourn Encore and recently became part of the evening entertainment on board all of the luxury line's ships, the Odyssey, the Sojourn and the Quest.

It will also debut on Ovation in 2018 when the ship is launched. Many of the cast members have performed on Broadway and in West End theaters in London.

Rice, one of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1994 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

