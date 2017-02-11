Mammoth Mountain plans to stay open until the Fourth of July, thanks to even more snow

You’ll be skiing at Mammoth Mountain at least until the Fourth of July.
That’s the word from the Eastern Sierra resort, which had accumulated about 35 feet of snow at the main lodge by Friday and counting.
The forecast for the weekend: more snow Saturday with a high of 23. Clearing was expected by Sunday, according to Mammoth’s website.
But it’s not over, according to the Weather.com forecast, which calls for snow showers from Friday through Feb. 20 — all of Presidents Day weekend, a traditional favorite for skiers and boarders wanting to get some more winter.
This year, though, winter is lasting well into summer, thanks to more than 20 feet of snow that fell in January.
In 2010-2011, when the resort also stayed open until July 4, snowfall totaled 668 inches — almost 56 feet.
The first four months of that epic season, about 307 inches fell. That’s about 42 inches less than the comparable period for this season.
