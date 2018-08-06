Have a close encounter with gray whales in a lagoon in Baja, Mexico

Enjoy eye-level encounters with Pacific gray whales on a six-day excursion offered by Natural Habitat Adventures.
Highlights includes six separate skiff journeys on the protected waters of the San Ignacio Lagoon on the Baja Penisula, the whales’ traditional breeding ground, and a visit to the Vizcaino Desert, a United Nations Biosphere Reserve.
Accommodations are in 10 simple, thatched-roof cabanas at the lagoon’s edge. Group size limited to 18.
Dates: Departures Feb. 9, 15, 21 and 27; April 1
Price: From $3,595 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $675. Includes accommodations, meals, all activities, and entrance, permit and service fees. International airfare not included.
Info: Natural Habitat Adventures, (800) 543-8917
