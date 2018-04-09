Advertisement

Radisson channels Scandinavia for whole new look for 160 hotels

By Mary Forgione
Apr 09, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Radisson channels Scandinavia for whole new look for 160 hotels
The new design planned for rooms at Radisson hotels in the Americas (Radisson Hotel Group)

Radisson hotels are about to get a little more chill. The brand seeks to embody a Scandinavian vibe in renovations of more than 160 current and planned hotels in North, Central and South America.

The company last week announced plans to bring a neutral palette to guest rooms and common areas.

Advertisement
Redesigned lobbies at Radisson hotels
Redesigned lobbies at Radisson hotels (Radisson Hotel Group)

But it's not just a redo. The idea is to create an aesthetic that draws on the "natural balance and harmony of the Scandinavian way of life."

Words such as hygge (the Danish concept of contentment and coziness) and lagom (Swedish for moderation and balance) have powered some popular trends in how we live.
Radisson will redo common areas as well as rooms at more than 160 hotels.
Radisson will redo common areas as well as rooms at more than 160 hotels. (Radisson Hotel Group)

With the new look, Radisson wants to capitalize on "tasteful simplicity" that creates a lasting experience for guests, a recent hotel news release said. Those experiences may center around social spaces and wellness as well as restaurants and bars.

Radisson is owned by the Radisson Hotel Group, which includes seven other brands such as Radisson Blu and Radisson Red. No timeframe for the Radisson redesigned hotels was given.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Savoring the multiple personalities of Malta

World's biggest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, will set sail in Europe

A trip on Route 66 proves to be uncharted territory for a master planner

Advertisement
Advertisement