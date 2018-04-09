Radisson channels Scandinavia for whole new look for 160 hotels

Radisson hotels are about to get a little more chill. The brand seeks to embody a Scandinavian vibe in renovations of more than 160 current and planned hotels in North, Central and South America.
The company last week announced plans to bring a neutral palette to guest rooms and common areas.
But it's not just a redo. The idea is to create an aesthetic that draws on the "natural balance and harmony of the Scandinavian way of life."
Words such as hygge (the Danish concept of contentment and coziness) and lagom (Swedish for moderation and balance) have powered some popular trends in how we live.
With the new look, Radisson wants to capitalize on "tasteful simplicity" that creates a lasting experience for guests, a recent hotel news release said. Those experiences may center around social spaces and wellness as well as restaurants and bars.
Radisson is owned by the Radisson Hotel Group, which includes seven other brands such as Radisson Blu and Radisson Red. No timeframe for the Radisson redesigned hotels was given.
Twitter: @latimestravel
ALSO