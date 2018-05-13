Toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at one of London's finest afternoon teas

The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel sets the bar high: It's luxurious, the staff is gracious and the main restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, is Michelin-starred. The grand landmark building that houses it has just undergone a long renovation and is truly beautiful. Pop in to take a look, then have tea in the contemporary Rosebery Lounge. You'll learn how to choose teas and Champagnes from a tea master, who will tell you about aromatics, how to pair teas with food and give you a tutorial on the sakes that go well with tea, scones, sandwiches and cakes. The fare includes more than 40 teas, sandwiches such as slow-braised beef short rib, scones and pastries such as chocolate and mandarin eclairs.