Explore Turkey's ancient sites from the seat of a bike

Cruise and bike in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas on a weeklong tour of Turkey that includes sailing along the Turquoise Coast and cycling trips inland.
A pre-tour begins in Istanbul with participants exploring mosques and monuments. The group then flies south to Marmaris and boards a Turkish gulet (a traditional wooden sailing boat) for cruising and daily biking trips.
Highlights include visiting the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus in Bodrum, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the ancient city of Kedrai and the ruins of Knidos.
Dates: May 25-June 1, June 8-15, Sept. 7-14, Oct. 12-19
Price: From $6,395 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $1,200. Includes accommodations, transfers, meals, entrance fees, gratuities, wine tastings and gear. Istanbul pre-tour, $800. International airfare is not included.
Info: Duvine Cycling + Adventure Co., (888) 396-5383
