Five ways to find the best leaf-peeping times in California and the U.S.

If you like being part of the crowd-sourcing crowd, download Yankee Magazine’s Leaf Peepr app to self report on where you are and what colors you are seeing. Think of this as the Waze of changing colors. You can post photographs on the app too. Then flip over to the “map” option to see a color-coded map of the U.S. that shows what spots other leaf-peepers are pointing to. Info: LeafPeepr for IOS and Android