Yosemite seeking volunteers for next week's end-of-summer trash cleanup

Ready to spruce up one of the most splendid places on the planet?
Yosemite National Park is seeking volunteers for a five-day litter pickup next week (Sept. 26-30) that includes roads, trails and climbing routes.
A kickoff event is Tuesday, and volunteer cleanup starts Wednesday and continues through Sunday, Sept. 30.
Organizers says that last year, Yosemite Facelift volunteers collected and removed 6,790 pounds of trash and debris. The annual sweep also includes parking lots, river beds and lodging areas.
All volunteers must register prior to participating.
Volunteers can sign in daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the booth in front of the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center. A second check-in station will be open at Tuolumne Meadows campground office on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 28 and 29), from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Trash bags, gloves and litter sticks will be handed out at the sign-in booths, and trash must be returned to the booths each day by the registration area’s closing time.
The Yosemite Facelift is a parkwide volunteer event that was started by the Yosemite Climbing Assn. in 2004 to encourage visitors to clean up the park at the end of the busy summer season.