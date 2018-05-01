Barry Manilow will return to Las Vegas for 20 shows. Tickets go on sale soon

Could it be magic? Barry Manilow is about to begin another residency in Las Vegas.
Manilow, 74, will return to the stage at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The hotel announced Friday that Manilow would return for 20 dates beginning in late May. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
The off-Strip property's sole headliner, Manilow will be performing in the resort's International Theater, where he sang tunes from his huge repertoire of hits during a residency from 2005 to 2010. (It was then named the Las Vegas Hilton.) Manilow then did a two-year stint at Paris Las Vegas.
Recently announced show dates are:
May 24-26
June 14-16 and 21-23
July 19-21 and 26-28
Sept. 27-29
Oct. 4-6
Tickets cost from $20 to $330.
Manilow has had nearly 50 pop hits, including "Copacabana," "Could It Be Magic," "I Write the Songs," "Mandy" and "Weekend in New England." He has sold 85 million albums worldwide and is adored by fans who often refer to themselves as "Fanilows."
The Brooklyn native, who rose to stardom during the 1970s, will turn 75 on June 17. He joins several other septuagenarians who regularly perform in Las Vegas, including Cher (71), Elton John (71), Wayne Newton (76) and Rod Stewart (73).
Info: The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 3000 Paradise Road; (702) 732-5111
ALSO