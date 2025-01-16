Kenny Chesney will bring country music to the Las Vegas Sphere in May

Kenny Chesney will launch a 12-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on May 22.

Kenny Chesney is Sphere-bound.

The country star announced Thursday that he’ll launch a 12-date residency at the state-of-the-art dome-shaped venue in Las Vegas in May, nine months after he wrapped a U.S. tour that hit Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in July.

The first Nashville act to play Sphere, which features a 160,000-square-foot video screen said to be the highest-resolution in the world, Chesney, 56, will start his residency May 22 with dates scheduled through mid-June. Tickets are set to go on sale Jan. 31.

Built at a cost of more than $2 billion, Sphere opened in September 2023 with a 40-date run by U2 — an eye-popping spectacle that the Irish band then turned into a concert movie screened only at Sphere. The jam bands Phish and Dead & Company and electronic musician Anyma have also performed at the venue; the Eagles are in the middle of a residency there, and Dead & Company are slated to return starting March 20.

In a statement, Chesney said that he hadn’t caught a gig at Sphere yet but that he and members of his production team had seen U2’s film and “were completely consumed.”

“Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do,” he added. “Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.”

Chesney’s most recent album, “Born,” came out last year and spawned a No. 1 country radio hit with “Take Her Home.”