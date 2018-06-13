Advertisement

Jerry Lewis' prop teeth, watches from Hollywood buddies and other personal effects to be auctioned in Las Vegas

Jun 13, 2018 | 6:00 AM
A variety of Lewis' theatrical wardrobe items and props, including this collection of eyewear, are among items to be auctioned in Las Vegas on June 22. (Julien's Auctions)

Legendary comic Jerry Lewis rates one more Las Vegas show: Items from his estate will be up for auction on the Strip later this month. Lewis, who made his home in Vegas for decades, died last August at age 91.

Items from the estate of longtime Las Vegas resident Jerry Lewis will be auctioned later this month in Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Julien’s Auctions of Culver City will raise the gavel June 22 at the Planet Hollywood resort. Sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pacific time. It’s free to go and browse items from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through June 22. Admission is free, but bidders need to register in advance or at the door.

Among the items being auctioned are watches from the classic showman’s collection. A gold Cartier watch from the Baignoire collection is expected to fetch an estimated $25,000 to $35,000.

An inscribed watch, a gift to Jerry Lewis from Dean Martin, his longtime entertainment partner, is expected to fetch $4,000 to $6,000 at auction in Las Vegas on June 22. (Julien's Auctions)

The auction also includes timepieces given to Lewis by Sammy Davis Jr. (expected to sell for $6,000 to $8,000) and his longtime radio, TV and movie partner, Dean Martin ($4,000 to $6,000). The 14-karat gold LeCoultre watch from Martin is inscribed with the words on three lines: “Jerry My Buddy and Pal, I Love You, Dino”
Wacky false teeth, including some Lewis wore in the 1963 movie "The Nutty Professor," are among items to be auctioned later this month in Las Vegas. (Julien's Auctions)

Other items reflect the funnyman’s movie and theater wardrobes and props. Collections of custom false teeth and black-rimmed glasses are expected to bring $2,000 to $4,000 each.

Lewis began performing publicly as a child and gained fame after pairing with Martin in 1946. After going their separate ways in 1956, Lewis enjoyed continued success in nightclubs, television and film. His biggest box-office smash, “The Nutty Professor,” was released in 1963.

Jerry Lewis, who died last summer at age 91, last performed publicly on Oct. 4, 2016, at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas. He had lived in Vegas for decades. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Lewis realized his dream to star on Broadway when he appeared in “Damn Yankees” in 1995. He last performed in public, appropriately, in Las Vegas, in October 2016.

Info: Julien’s Auctions

