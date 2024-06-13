Advertisement
Lakers

The Showtime Lakers remember Jerry West, the man who assembled the team

Jerry West, who was then the Lakers coach, sits on the sideline during a game in 1977.
After he completed a decorated playing career, Jerry West was an influential executive who assembled talent on what became the Showtime Lakers roster. West died Wednesday.
(Uncredited / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner and Dan Woike
Share

For Kurt Rambis, it all started in the most unthinkable way.

The first time he ever spoke with Jerry West, the NBA legend tried recruiting Rambis to join the Lakers in training camp. But the roster was crowded, his future was unsure and the option didn’t look all that promising.

So he listened, declined and hung up the phone. Why try out and waste time, Rambis thought, when he could just return to his team in Greece and carve out a career in Europe.

As soon as Rambis hung up, he knew what he’d done was totally crazy.

“I just told Jerry West that I wasn’t interested,” Rambis remembered on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant gives basketball great Jerry West a shoulder rub after the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-92 in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals, Thursday, May 29, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Obituaries

Jerry West, Lakers legend and architect of ‘Showtime’ era, dies at 86

Jerry West took the Lakers to stunning heights season after season as a player, coach and general manager.

June 12, 2024

Rambis, of course would relent, he’d join the Lakers and change his entire life by becoming a beloved member of Showtime and a NBA lifer. Following West’s death Tuesday at 86, Rambis remembered the iconic former Lakers star and executive.

Advertisement

“His drive, his competitiveness, his obsession with winning, I mean, you felt that,” Rambis told The Times. “You felt that kind of good competitive pressure that he put on himself and the osmosis, in a lot of ways, of how he carried himself and things that he said. And, you know, the anxiety that he went through watching games and how relieved he was when you won, all of that culminated in helping the Lakers develop this competitive winning culture.”

That culture still exists, West’s mark on basketball in Los Angeles permanently tattooed on the players and people who got to work with him.

When the Lakers acquired Byron Scott from the San Diego Clippers in 1983 for Norm Nixon, it wasn’t a very popular decision.

Nixon had won two NBA championships with the Lakers and he was very well liked by his teammates and the press core that covered the team.

Jerry West was the Lakers’ general manager who made the move, thinking a backcourt with Magic Johnson as the point guard and Scott as the shooting guard was the right pair instead of Johnson and Nixon sharing point guard duties.

Scott recalled how one local television sports anchor criticized the deal, saying West “got this wrong and is kind of losing it.”

Advertisement
Members of the Lakers' 1985 championship team gather for a reunion April 11, 2005, at Staples Center.
From left: James Worthy, Larry Sprigs, Magic Johnson, Kurt Rambis, Byron Scott, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo, Michael Cooper, Chuck Nevitt, Ronnie Lestra, Mike McGee, Bill Bertka, Jamal Wilkes, Pat Riley, Jerry West, Gary Vitti and Mitch Kupchak gather for a reunion of the Lakers’ 1985 championship team April 11, 2005, at Staples Center.
(Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

Scott watched the anchor’s reaction and thought, “Man.”

West called Scott to his office about a week later to discuss the negative commentary.

West acknowledged the heat faced for making the trade, but was confident everyone would be “eating their words in a few years.”

“He said, ‘... Let me tell you something. We are going to win more championships with you than we would have ever won with Norm,’” Scott recalled.

Scott went on to win three championships with the Lakers during the ‘80s, his sweet shooting stroke a big part of Showtime.

Jerry West watches warm ups prior to a 2020 game between the Clippers and Kings

Lakers

Plaschke: Laker legend Jerry West’s final legacy sadly includes estrangement from Lakers

When Lakers legend Jerry West died Wednesday morning, it sadly was the Clippers and not the Lakers front office that delivered the news.

June 12, 2024

“When I left his office that day, all I could think was, ‘I’m never going to let this man down,’” Scott said. “This man believed in me when nobody else did. And it’s true.

“So, like I told people for years. I got two dads — my dad and my basketball dad. Jerry is my basketball dad. So, it was a tough day this morning.”

Advertisement

Michael Cooper went to Pasadena High and Pasadena City College before he went to New New Mexico, so he knew about the greatness of Jerry West as a player.

Cooper was a part of the Showtime Lakers that won those five NBA championships in the ‘80s. When he was selected to be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 class, Cooper was overjoyed because he was going in with West, the man who drafted him as the 60th overall pick in the third round of the 1978 draft and the icon who was going in the Hall Of Fame for the third time — as a player, a member of the 1960 US Olympic Basketball team and as a contributor.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1985: Head Coach Pat Riley of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Michael Cooper.

Lakers

Lakers great Michael Cooper elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Lakers legends Magic Johnson and James Worthy say Showtime era star Michael Cooper is part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

April 4, 2024

“And that’s the thing that hurts,” Cooper said. “When I found out [Wednesday,] man, I started crying, because I was going to really relish that. Like I said, our stuff goes back to 1973. That man has been in my life all these years. ... Jerry was always there, man, always there. He would be like, ‘Michael, you gotta stop this craziness.’ He was just always there helping me along the path. He never quit on me.”

Magic Johnson, one of the Showtime era’s biggest stars, enjoyed a lifelong bond with Jerry West.

As a 20-year-old rookie, Johnson said, he was in awe that West would pull him aside once a week to critique his game.

They would sit in seats not far from the famed Forum Club, just the two of them talking about Johnson’s previous three or four games.

Advertisement
Michigan States Earvin Magic Johnson, left, is introduced to the press at a press conference called by the Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West Wednesday, May 16, 1979 in Los Angeles, to announce he and the club have reached an agreement. The Lakers will pack Johnson first in the NBA draft, but a contract wont be signed till the formal pick in the June 25th draft. With Johnson is Laker Coach Jerry West. (AP Photo/B)

Lakers

Eye for talent ‘unmatched’: Magic Johnson shares memories of Jerry West

Magic Johnson recalls his first meeting with Lakers legend Jerry West, who died Wednesday morning, plus their relationship as player and mentor.

June 12, 2024

“He would just give notes,” Johnson said. “He’d say, ‘OK, you need to do this, or you are short on your shots.’ Whatever it was. ‘If you probably would have made this decision, it probably wouldn’t have been a turnover. You had too many turnovers.’

“So, he was just helping me out. He loved it, because it was his idea. ‘Let’s meet. I just want to help you out.’ I loved it because I’m getting this knowledge from the great Jerry West. So, I needed that.”

More to Read

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement