2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio unfurled

The first performance slot on Coachella ’s main stage isn’t exactly a coveted position at a desert festival where many fans don’t even bother to show up until after sundown.

But Los Ángeles Azules drew a relatively gigantic crowd in that spot on Friday afternoon — perhaps because its position on the bill wasn’t its only first.

Based near Mexico City, Los Ángeles Azules was the first traditional cumbia group to play Coachella, which has boosted its share of Latin music this year with additional bookings for the likes of Kali Uchis and Cuco.

On Friday, the slick but effective dance band — with 18 musicians onstage in carefully coordinated outfits — was welcomed with an enthusiasm that suggested festival-goers had been waiting for Coachella to embrace an important aspect of Southern California’s musical landscape.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Festival goers cheer as Los Angeles Azules starts performing during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Electropop artist Kelela, center, performs on the Mojave Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A fan of indie rock singer/songwriter Moses Sumney takes pictures with a Barbie Polaroid camera during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People walk by the Palm-3 World Station art installation during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Indie rock singer/songwriter Moses Sumney performs on the Gobi Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Antonof of the American indie pop band Bleachers performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Festival fashion at the DoLab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Mexican group, Los Angeles Azules, performs at the Coachella stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Music artist Knox Fortune performs at the Outdoor Theater stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The art piece ":Spectra" by Newsubstance glows at sunset during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts .