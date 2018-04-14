2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio unfurled

The first performance slot on
But Los Ángeles Azules drew a relatively gigantic crowd in that spot on Friday afternoon — perhaps because its position on the bill wasn’t its only first.
Based near Mexico City, Los Ángeles Azules was the first traditional cumbia group to play Coachella, which has boosted its share of Latin music this year with additional bookings for the likes of Kali Uchis and Cuco.
On Friday, the slick but effective dance band — with 18 musicians onstage in carefully coordinated outfits — was welcomed with an enthusiasm that suggested festival-goers had been waiting for Coachella to embrace an important aspect of Southern California’s musical landscape.
Festival goers cheer as Los Angeles Azules starts performing during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds
Electropop artist Kelela, center, performs on the Mojave Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio
A fan of indie rock singer/songwriter Moses Sumney takes pictures with a Barbie Polaroid camera during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
People walk by the Palm-3 World Station art installation during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.
Indie rock singer/songwriter Moses Sumney performs on the Gobi Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Jack Antonof of the American indie pop band Bleachers performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Festival fashion at the DoLab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The Mexican group, Los Angeles Azules, performs at the Coachella stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds.
Music artist Knox Fortune performs at the Outdoor Theater stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.
The art piece ":Spectra" by Newsubstance glows at sunset during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts .