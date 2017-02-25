From the Archives: 1966 Oscar win for Julie Christie

In “Darling,” Christie portrayed a model in London's swinging '60s. The movie received five Academy Award nominations, also winning the Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design Oscars.
Julie Andrews had won the best actress Oscar in 1965 for "Mary Poppins," and was expected to win again for "The Sound of Music."
When Christie was asked whether she thought she had a chance of winning, she replied, "Good God, no."
"The Sound of Music" did win the best picture Oscar, beating out "Dr. Zhivago." Christie had the role of Lara Antipova in "Zhivago."
