Live chat: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo deliver best Oscars opening in memory

4:04 p.m. Here we go! The Oscars ceremony opens with a cinematic paean to Los Angeles, then Ariana Grande sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Would love to know how long it took to get her out of the big pink dress she wore on red carpet, but the ruby slippers-inspired gown she’s wearing onstage is pretty amazing. — M.M.

We’re a long way from that “Snow White” opening, aren’t we? That was gorgeous. Can’t remember a better opening for the Oscars. The voices. Soaring! Conan has a tough act to follow. I want to stand and applaud. And I’m watching from home! — G.W.

4 p.m. Hello, Mary! Are you all set for the 97th Oscars? I’m feeling good. Maybe not as sunny as Timothée Chalamet looks ln that buttery yellow tux, but I am (almost) giddy for a ceremony where we don’t know all the winners beforehand. “Anora” or “Conclave”? Demi Moore or Mikey Madison? Chalamet or Adrien Brody? (Will they let Chalamet onstage to accept an Oscar wearing that tux? I guess it’s too late to prevent that.) What are you looking forward to seeing tonight? — G.W.

Hey Glenn! I always appreciate it when the Oscars happen in middle of Girl Scout cookie season, so yes, locked and loaded for steady Thin Mint consumption. I’m excited to see Conan O’Brien in his Oscars hosting debut — I expect great things. And since I believe that only movies one would willingly watch more than once should win best picture, either “Anora” or “Conclave” — both of which I’ve already seen twice — would be a great outcome. (Though I’m definitely leaning “Anora’s” way.) As for that yeller tux, well, I can only hope Chalamet has hired someone for the express purpose of keeping any red wine drinkers as far away from him as possible. — M.M.