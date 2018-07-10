Rescuers attempt to save last five trapped in Thai cave in a race against the rains

Thai authorities Tuesday launched a mission to rescue the last four boys and their soccer coach trapped in underground caves, in a race against time as steady monsoon rains set in.
Pumping continued in a bid to prevent the water levels from rising.
The five are the final group trapped underground, after 12 boys and their coach were stranded by torrential rains for 16 days in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Also underground was an army doctor and three Thai navy SEALS who stayed with the group.
Rescue mission chief Narongsak Osatanakorn said 19 divers entered the caves at 10:08 a.m. to commence the rescue effort. He said Monday the final decision on whether to bring all five out of the cave was to be made by diving teams.
“If there are no abnormal factors, all five will come out today,” he said. The doctor and three SEALS were also being brought out.
“We are ready to perform the operation today perfectly,” he said.
“The mission today is more difficult than in the past two days, all nine to be brought out. Everyone, please give us moral support,” Narongsak said, raising applause at a morning press briefing crammed with international reporters.
A downpour that began overnight and continued steadily Tuesday underscored the risks, as divers entered the cave complex in a race against torrential monsoon rains that could last until October.
But Narongsak said despite the rains, water levels in the cave remained stable, with rescuers facing similar conditions.
“The water level inside the cave is the same as yesterday and the day before,” he said.
Thai people across the nation breathlessly followed live updates on television, as memes flooded social media portraying the children as baby wild boars and their deputy coach Ekapol Chantawong, 25, as a hero.
As hopes rose that all five would be rescued, the Thai navy SEAL Facebook page posted an optimistic prediction: “Today is 10 July 2018. It will be longer than previous ones. We will celebrate together finally. Hooyah!”
The rescue was expected to take longer than the previous two days with five to be rescued, in addition to the doctor and SEALS. Underscoring the hazards involved in the rescue, a former Thai navy SEAL, Saman Kunan, died last week during rescue preparations.
The first eight boys to be rescued were being treated in hospital and were age 12 to 16, according to doctors.
Ekapol, the coach, was among the last in the cave, along with an 11-year-old boy — the youngest member of the soccer team.
The team became trapped when they went exploring in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves near the Thai-Myanmar border after soccer practice on June 23. Torrential rains flooded the cave, blocking their exit and forcing them deep into the cave network.
Apart from coughs and scratches, the first eight boys rescued were in good health. Doctors announced Tuesday that two were being treated for minor lung infections.
One of those who emerged Monday had a low body temperature and low heart rate, but had been given medication and had recovered since, according to public health official Dr. Jesada Chokedamrongsuk.
So far the boys have not been able to hug their parents, due to the risk of infection, but the first four rescued were allowed to see them through a glass partition Tuesday. In two days, the families of the first group will be able to enter their rooms wearing hospital masks but will have to stay at least six feet away.
“After we are confident there is no infection, we will allow them to meet them normally,” he said.
Dr. Jesada said the boys underwent a series of x-rays and medical tests and will be kept in hospital for at least a week because of the risk of infection. The first four, rescued Sunday, are allowed normal but bland meals, but those rescued Monday were given easily-digested food.
“The boys are frequently hungry because their bodies need food,” he said. “They are athletes, so their bodies resist illness well.”
The first four rescued had asked for bread and chocolate spread Tuesday morning, he said. The boys were brought out into the light blindfolded to protect their eyes after weeks in the darkness and initially had to wear sunglasses.
According to the doctor, the boys were cheerful and talkative. The first words of some of the boys on reaching hospital were that they missed their families and were happy to be out of the caves, he said.
It is not clear what criteria were used to decide which boys came first — the strongest, those who mastered breathing with diving gear more swiftly or the most vulnerable.
Space-X CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had visited the command base set up in Chamber 3 of the cave to deliver a “kid-size submarine” fashioned from rocket parts, named Wild Boar after the boys’ soccer team. He posted a photo of the interior of the cave.
But Narongsak said Tuesday Musk’s mini-submarine was “impractical” for the rescue mission and would not be used.
“Though their equipment is technologically complex, it is not practical for our operation inside the cave.”