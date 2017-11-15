Zimbabwe military warns it will exact a response against those who do not cooperate

Zimbabwe remained under tight military control Wednesday, with the army brass calling for cooperation “for the good of our country,” or warning of consequences.

In a statement read on state-run television, military leaders announced that military leaves are canceled, and they urged troops to report to their barracks.

The statement warned that “any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.” It did not elaborate what constituted an “appropriate response.”

The army continued to insist it had not toppled the civilian government of President Robert Mugabe and said the frail 93-year-old president is safe.

In the capital, Harare, a peace held. Shops such as the Pick n Pay were open, but it was tense throughout the day. Banks also were open, although a branch of Standard Chartered near the parliament building was closed as the parliament was cordoned off by heavily armed soldiers and a military tank.

Agnes Chikova, a 32-year-old vendor who sells mobile phone accessories in central Harare, said business had been slow, owing to slow movements by people along the usually busy First Street in the center of the capital city.

“People are obviously celebrating, but I am also tense because I don’t know what is going to happen after all this,” Chikova said. “I hope we will not have war and that we can at least continue to do our work because this is the only way I will be able to send my two children to school.”

On Wednesday, South African President Jacob Zuma confirmed that Mugabe was confined at home by the military and sent an envoy to negotiate with the generals who have taken control of the country.

Zuma’s statement was the first official confirmation that the military had assumed control and deprived Mugabe of freedom. The military also has taken over state television. Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, a deeply unpopular figure in Zimbabwe, also was in custody, according to the military.

Zimbabwe’s military has strongly denied a military coup — which is a violation of the law under the nation’s constitution and an act against principals established by African leadership bodies, including the African Union and Southern African Development Organization, or SADC. The military claims it is acting to target “criminals” around Mugabe and end a deteriorating political situation that would otherwise have led to violence.

Zuma said he had spoken to Mugabe on Wednesday “and he is fine but confined in his home.” He said SADC was deeply concerned about the situation in Zimbabwe and called on the military to respect the country’s constitution.

“We would like to call for calm and restraint, particularly to the defense force and all security forces in Zimbabwe. I am hoping that the defense forces will be able to respect the constitution of Zimbabwe as well as the people of Zimbabwe so that this situation does not go beyond where the situation is now, particularly because we are now in contact with them, as well as the president,” he said referring to discussions that are underway between SADC, the Zimbabwean military and Mugabe.

“We are hoping that this situation is going to be controlled so that peace and stability comes back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zuma said given the seriousness of the situation, he decided to send an envoy to Zimbabwe “so that we have a more clear picture of what is happening in Zimbabwe.”

There were rumors that key figures associated with a faction in the ruling ZANU-PF party close to Mugabe’s wife, Grace, had been arrested, but there was no confirmation. Among the key figures in the faction known as G40 was Jonathan Moyo, the higher education minister, a normally prolific tweeter whose account has been silent since Tuesday. Others include Ignatius Chombo and political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Zimbabwe’s state-owned Herald newspaper initially reported that the head of the armed forces, Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, had been accused of treason by the ruling party. But in a hastily redesigned front page Wednesday morning, the newspaper reported “No military takeover,” citing the Zimbabwean military.

The ZANU-PF youth wing reported its spokesman, Kudzai Chipanga, was in custody but denied there had been a coup.

“Contrary to international reports the gallant Zimbabwean army has not staged a coup. There is no coup in Zimbabwe. Neither is there a crisis,” the youth league tweeted. It said Chipanga had called on Zimbabweans to “comply with the National Democratic Project which is underway.”

Zimbabwe’s war veterans’ association, which includes people who fought in the liberation war against white minority rule, described the military action not as a bloodless coup, but a “bloodless correction.”

The military action has been aimed at the faction of the ZANU-PF governing party allied with Grace Mugabe, who recently made a grab for power, suggesting that she was ready to be president.

ZANU-PF has wrangled for months over who will succeed President Mugabe. Last week, the president dismissed his vice president and presumed successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has close ties to the military and security services. He had fallen afoul of Grace Mugabe, who compared him to a snake and said he should be crushed.

President Mugabe, who has held the job since 1987, had announced he would seek reelection next year. Mnangagwa’s dismissal triggered discontent among the military leaders, but what angered them the most were efforts of the faction allied with Grace Mugabe to oust dozens of people associated with Mnangagwa.

Grace Mugabe was said to be still in Zimbabwe, although other family members reportedly left for South Africa. Other reports also said she had skipped the country but could not be confirmed.

