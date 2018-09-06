India's Supreme Court strikes down a 157-year-old law banning gay sex

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex, an historic victory for civil rights advocates in the world’s largest democracy.
A five-judge panel voted unanimously to overturn Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, setting off cheers among hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court building in New Delhi for a decision for which gay-rights activists had struggled for decades.
“Section 377 is irrational, arbitrary and incomprehensible,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, adding that India’s LGBTQ community possesses the “same equality as other citizens.”
The 157-year-old statute introduced in India by British colonial rulers criminalizes intercourse “against the order of nature,” which is taken to mean same-sex relations even between consenting adults, and imposed a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Similar laws remain in place in some form in dozens of former British colonies such as Malaysia and Singapore, and activists hoped India’s ruling could spur changes elsewhere.
The South Asia director for Human Rights Watch, Meenakshi Ganguly, tweeted that India’s Supreme Court had “taken a momentous step that will resonate around the world.”
While India had not prosecuted anyone under the law since the Supreme Court reinstated it in 2013, many Indian gays and lesbians say it was sometimes used as a tool of intimidation and extortion.
In February 2016, India’s highest court said it would reexamine its decision, reflecting growing acceptance of LGBT Indians.
Top officials from the conservative Bharatiya Janata Party government also signaled support for decriminalizing homosexuality, which some said had soiled India’s standing in the international community.
This year, after a group of citizens including New Delhi hotelier Keshav Suri filed suit challenging the ban, the Indian government said it would leave the matter to the Supreme Court.
But in a nod to its hardline Hindu supporters – some of whom regard homosexuality as unnatural – the government said it reserved the right to comment on issues that could come before the court later, including gay marriage and adoption by same-sex couples.