London on edge as authorities investigate attack by man heard to say: 'I want to kill Muslims'

Police urged Britain to stay calm on Monday as authorities investigated the fourth terrorist attack within three months, this time directed against the Muslim community.

One person died at the scene and 10 more were injured when a man drove a van into worshipers who were gathered near a north London mosque as Ramadan prayers ended shortly after midnight.

All the victims were Muslim. A 48-year-old white man was arrested at the scene, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

A witness who helped to detain the driver at the scene until police arrived said the motorist shouted, "I want to kill Muslims" and “Kill me.”

Locals said an imam implored the crowd outside the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park who were holding the man not to harm him but deliver him over to authorities, which they did.

Police said the counter-terrorism unit was investigating and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim, said extra police were being deployed to reassure communities, especially those observing the holy month of Ramadan.