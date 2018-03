'Tell everyone that I loved them.' A message from one of at least 64 presumed dead in Siberian fire

"If the state's task was to prevent such tragedies, it would have to deal with the systemic problems — corruption and concentration of power," wrote Oleg Kozlovsky, an opposition politician, on Facebook. "This cannot be done within a single ministry or one field. Therefore, alas, there is no doubt that nothing will be done. Some people will be imprisoned, will conduct checks in shopping centers and help us to forget as soon as possible. Until next time."