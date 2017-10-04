Will Vladimir Putin run for president of Russia again? He's not saying — yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he has still not decided whether he will run for reelection next year.

"Not only have I not decided who I will run against, I have not decided whether I will run at all," Putin said during an international energy conference in Moscow.

It’s a statement Russians have heard before from the Kremlin leader, who is widely expected to run — and win — in the March election. In July, Putin made a similar comment in a wide-ranging interview with youths in the Black Sea city of Sochi. Putin has in the past waited until the last minute to officially announced his reelection bids.

Putin has been president or prime minister since 1999, maintaining his power by in effect silencing independent media and placing Kremlin-controlled restrictions on election laws.

The presidential election campaign will be officially announced by the government sometime in late November or early December, at which point he will announce whether he would seek another six-year term, Putin said.

Should Putin run — and there are few political observers who doubt he won’t — the big question will be whom the Kremlin will allow to run against him.

Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader and fierce Putin critic whose anti-corruption movement and protests have become a thorn in the Kremlin’s side, was sentenced Monday to 20 days in jail for repeated violations of laws against organizing public demonstrations.

Navalny has been touring the country in what he says are campaign stops for his 2018 presidential bid. The Central Election Committee has said his jail time makes him ineligible to run. Navalny has denounced the convictions as politically motivated.

Even if the Kremlin allows him to run, Navalny has no chance of beating the widely popular Putin, whose approval ratings consistently hover above 80%. State media ignore Navalny completely, meaning his name recognition outside the cosmopolitan centers of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other large cities remains low.

Monday’s sentencing keeps Navalny from participating in a rally planned in St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, for Saturday. Navalny on Wednesday called for another round of nationwide protest on that day in his absence.

The demonstrations would be “a birthday present” for Putin, who turns 65 that day, Navalny said in a video address on his YouTube channel Tuesday.

The Kremlin has warned Navanly supporters against participating in any unsanctioned demonstrations. The past two Navalny-inspired events, in March and June, resulted in thousands of arrests, most notably of his younger supporters and avid followers of his YouTube addresses denouncing what he says is government-sponsored corruption.

CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

sabra.ayres@latimes.com

Twitter: @sabraayres

Ayres is a special correspondent.

ALSO

'World's most robust' nuclear inspection program under fire as Trump tries to rewrite the Iran deal

In this Mexican town broken by an earthquake, hope rises