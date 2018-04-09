Russian stocks, ruble and oligarchs' wealth all take a hit in wake of U.S. sanctions

The U.S. and Russia have been locked in a diplomatic row since Washington accused the Kremlin of attempting to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Each side has expelled scores of diplomats from each side and shuttered consulates. In the latest round, about 150 Russian diplomats were expelled by more than two dozen countries, including the United States, several European Union member states and others. Those expulsions came in response to accusations that the Kremlin was behind the attempted assassination of a former Russian spy using a Soviet-made nerve agent, Novichok, on British soil. The former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, survived and are slowly recovering in a hospital in the United Kingdom.