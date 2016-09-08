Taliban militants storm provincial capital in southern Afghanistan

Hundreds of Taliban militants stormed a provincial capital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday and were fighting on multiple fronts with government forces, city officials said.

Afghan officials deployed police reinforcements to Tarin Kot, in Uruzgan province, in an attempt to deter the latest Taliban advance against a strategic city.

One security official in Uruzgan said provincial officials had sought shelter at the local airport, home to an Afghan army brigade, in a sign that the battle was not going the government’s way.

“Afghan forces have lost overall control of the whole city,” said the official, requesting anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

A Twitter account affiliated with the Taliban boasted that the city “was about to fall” and that its fighters were “combing the streets” of Tarin Kot. In a statement, the militant group called on Afghan security forces to stand down, saying they would “forgive and guarantee the life, property and honor of those who give up fighting.”

“We see them as our brothers,” the statement said.

The police chief in Uruzgan, Mohammad Wais Samimi, said by phone from Tarin Kot: “Our forces have been trying to push back the Taliban as fighting is going on in three parts of the city.”

One of the areas under attack was Sarchakhlai, just a few hundred yards from the provincial police headquarters. Taliban fighters were separated from the headquarters only by a dry riverbed.

Samimi said the Taliban launched their assault on the outskirts of Tarin Kot five days ago and Afghan forces responded with airstrikes and ground operations.

The spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, Sediq Sediqqi, said Afghan special forces soldiers were sent to Tarin Kot Wednesday night.

There was no information about casualties.

Tarin Kot resident Ahmad Shah, a journalist who was stuck in his office, said, “The city is abandoned.”

Uruzgan sits on the border of the southern province of Helmand, the hub of Afghanistan’s poppy production. Taliban fighters control several districts in Helmand and in recent weeks have sought to erode the government’s grip on the capital of that province, Lashkar Gah.

The Taliban offensive in Helmand in August prompted the U.S. military to launch airstrikes near Lashkar Gah and deploy more than 100 ground troops to advise Afghan forces.

Special correspondent Faizy reported from Kabul and staff writer Bengali from Mumbai, India.

