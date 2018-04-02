Every day, 170 young people are infected with HIV in West and Central Africa, and many can't afford treatment

But it is Ajetunmobi's life post-diagnosis that illustrates why so many parents want to hide their children's positive status. Her father died of unrelated causes soon after she was diagnosed, and when she tried to move in with his side of the family in Lagos after she was released from the hospital, they told her that they didn't want an HIV-positive person in the house. She stayed outside their compound instead, sleeping just steps away from the street, and begging during the day to earn enough to pay for her medications. "It was for survival, that is the reason why I was doing that," she said.