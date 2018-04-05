Turmoil grows in Brazil as ex-President Lula loses fight to avoid going to prison

Once called "the most popular politician on Earth" by President Obama, Brazil's former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now finds himself in a decidedly different position — probably headed to jail.
In a marathon session that lasted almost 11 hours and stretched into the predawn hours Thursday, Brazil's top court denied Lula's petition to remain a free man while he continues to appeal a corruption conviction handed down last July.
The last judge to vote was Supreme Court president Cármen Lúcia, who broke the tie among the other 10 judges for a final count of 6-5. But it was Justice Rosa Weber, however, who was considered the swing vote and is believed to have sealed Lula's fate.
"The judicial decision should be based not on the personal preferences of the magistrate, but on the best possible interpretation of the objective law," Weber said.
Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who voted to allow Lula's to remain free, argued that sending a defendant to prison before all appeals were exhausted would be unconstitutional.
"Prison is always an exception," he said. "Freedom is the rule."
The court's lengthy debate underscored the political and emotional divide in Brazil, which is still reeling from a damaging recession and a corruption scandal that has stretched for years and entrapped many of the country's political elite, including Lula.
Though wildly popular during his two terms as president, Lula has increasingly been a polarizing figure in Brazil, seen by some as a working-class hero and others as an entitled politician trying to escape a corruption scandal. Still, he remains the favorite in the upcoming presidential elections, though it is now doubtful he could get on the ballot.
For now, Lula's fate rests with Sérgio Moro, the judge who presided at Lula's criminal trial and can authorize his detention, to decide when the former president will be put behind bars.
While he could order Lula jailed immediately, standard procedure for Brazilian courts suggests it will be another week or two before that happens.
The former president's legal team is also expected to use another complex strategy known as an "embargo of embargos" to try to keep him out of jail, probably slowing down a decision on Lula's detention.
Despite the setback, the former president and his legal team still have options to fight to reverse his conviction and sentence of 12 years and 1 month. Other habeas corpus requests can be made, other courts could overturn his conviction and the Supreme Court could even reconsider its decision if the former president exhausts all of his possible appeals.
But Brazilian society remains deeply divided politically, particularly when it comes to Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached during her second term as president in August 2016. While many believed Rousseff's removal from office was warranted, others saw it as a coup and an attempt to take Lula's Workers' Party out of the race to lead the country again.
Protesters on both sides of the argument took to the streets then, as they have now, both in support of and against Thursday's decision.
Lula, who has always maintained his innocence and says the corruption charges against him are politically motivated, is now a step further from returning as Brazil's president.
While he continues to lead preference polls for October's presidential election, he may not be allowed on the ticket at all, clearing an opening for Jair Bolsonaro, a politician who has been fined for comments considered to be racist and sexist and — in Brazil — is often compared to President Trump. Bolsonaro is running second in the polls.
But while Brazil's Clean Slate law does not allow someone convicted of a criminal offense upheld on appeal to run for elected office for eight years, Lula's Workers' Party continues to support him and plans to register the former president as its candidate in August. Once registered, it will be up to the electoral court to decide if he can run. The deadline for its final decision is Sept. 17.
Lula was convicted last July of accepting $1.2 million in bribes from contractor OAS in exchange for contracts with state-run oil giant Petrobras, money prosecutors contend was used to buy and renovate a penthouse apartment in the seaside town Guaruja. He was initially sentenced to 9½ years in prison, a term that was increased to 12 years and 1 month when his conviction was upheld in January.
