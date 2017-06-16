For former U.S. Special Forces operative turned aid worker, a dramatic rescue in Mosul

The sun was already scorching on a recent Friday morning when David Eubank, a former U.S. Special Forces operative turned aid worker, caught sight of the bodies.

They were scattered over a street near Mosul’s now destroyed Pepsi factory.

“There was a woman sprawled on her face. Dead,” Eubank said. “A baby, all shot up. Dead. Near them, two old people. Dead. And then you realize all those lumps of rags were kids. Dead dead dead.”

All had been shot, he said, by Islamic State snipers cutting down those fleeing the hell their neighborhood had become as Iraqi forces fought to dislodge the jihadists from their so-called Iraqi capital.

Then, in the distance, Eubank noticed movement among a group of corpses clustered before a wall pocked by bullets: A half-naked toddler stumbled over the bodies; a girl of about 5 peeked from under the hijab of her dead mother; propped up against the wall, a wounded man waved for help.

The sniper fire continued, and the the survivors were 150 yards away. Eubank and some Iraqi troops quickly came up with a plan: Eubank would try to rescue the girl.

Free Burma Rangers A toddler stumbles among victims shot by Islamic State snipers as they fled west Mosul. A toddler stumbles among victims shot by Islamic State snipers as they fled west Mosul. (Free Burma Rangers)

The journey that brought the 56-year-old Eubank and his volunteer services organization, the Free Burma Rangers, to that fateful moment in the wasteland of Mosul began when he was 3 years old.

Even when he was a toddler growing up in Texas, Eubank insists, he knew he wanted to be a soldier. And when he turned 18 he enlisted, eventually rising to lead a military free fall team with the First Group Special Forces, running missions in Central and South America and then mostly Thailand.

But in 1992, after almost 10 years in the military, he decided he wanted “the freedom to go where God was leading.”

He joined the Fuller Theological Seminary, a non-denominational institution in Pasadena, and soon thereafter, met his wife-to-be, Karen, who was studying to become a teacher.

“She wouldn’t date, so I asked her to go climbing with me,” Eubank joked.

When a Burmese Bible group asked for help from his parents (who are Christian missionaries), they immediately thought of their son.

“The Burmese said they were a warrior people, and they needed someone like that. My parents called me up and asked what I thought,” said Eubank. “I figured I could go and even if I helped only one person, at least they would be happy and I would be happy.”

With Karen in tow, Eubank began to make regular trips to Burma, eventually moving there full time and forming the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), an aid group that delivers medicine, supplies and humanitarian support where other organizations simply cannot go, Eubank said.

But for the last two years, FBR has shifted its focus to Islamic State; the group has deployed with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Mosul, but has also worked in places ravaged by the jihadists, like Kobani, Manbij and Al Bab in neighboring Syria.

But the eight-month offensive to take Mosul is like nothing FBR had seen, said Hosanna Valentine, 37, a longtime member of the organization who came to Iraq in 2015 along with a core group that comprises Eubank, four Burmese and other volunteers.

“This is one of the starkest and most desperate situations in the world. And with ISIS, it doesn’t feel melodramatic to say it’s evil,” said Valentine, using an acronym for Islamic State. Valentine spoke at the medical clinic of the Iraqi 9th Division, with which the group is embedded.

“One of the first things David does is apologize to people for what America did here. Not all of it was wrong, but some of it was. So we come and help not from a desire to have control or use the resources. If you go act out of love, that can be life changing,” she said.

It was that idea that drove Eubank to join the effort to rescue the toddler, girl and wounded man.

The Iraqi troops Eubank was embedded with coordinated with the U.S.-led coalition to drop smoke canisters to shield the rescuers from the snipers’ view. Eubank and others crept up on foot behind an advancing tank, bullets pinging all around them as they got closer to the wounded civilians.

“Then the Americans dropped the biggest barrage, the most perfect wall of smoke I’d ever seen,” Eubank said.

His team was yards away from the girl, and there still “was shooting everywhere.” But it was now or never.

“I thought, ‘If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand.’”

Free Burma Rangers David Eubank, right, helps evacuate wounded civilians from west Mosul. David Eubank, right, helps evacuate wounded civilians from west Mosul. (Free Burma Rangers)

For Eubank, his aid work is literally a family affair. A scant mile from the front line, in a room above the 9th Division’s medical clinic, Karen Eubank home-schools the couple’s three children, Sahale, 16, Suuzane (named after Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi), 14, and Peter, 11.

“Although people would say it’s dangerous,” said Karen Eubank, the work “brings meaning.”

“It's not like we thought 25 years ago, ‘Let's take our kids to a war zone with ISIS.’ But in Burma the people we worked with poured love into us, and this is more than what I can give my kids on my own,” she said.

Their chosen lifestyle makes for a strange juxtaposition, akin to an episode of “MASH” by way of “The Waltons.”

One Wednesday, when a large group of wounded poured into the clinic, Karen Eubank mopped up blood from the floor, while Sahale and other volunteers scrambled to assist Valentine and a number of Iraqi medics give treatment.

And their contribution goes beyond medical help.

Karen Eubank also runs what she calls “The Good Life Club,” which she describes as a day program of “spiritual encouragement and healthcare.” On the Free Burma Rangers website, Eubank quotes the Gospel of Luke to explain the foundation’s mission: “He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

When an elderly woman, with one leg amputated and the other scorched, was rushed to the clinic, Eubank called his wife from the front line with a request: Give the old woman special attention.

Eubank’s rescue effort was captured on video. As clouds from the smoke canisters swirl about, he prepares to dash from behind the tank to save the girl. He’s wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest over a black T-shirt.

He runs out as his colleagues, armed with machine guns, give covering fire. He scoops up the girl with his right arm, stumbling as he runs back. He’s gone and back in 12 seconds. The girl’s hair is in pigtails secured with what appear to be pink ribbons.