Mexican voters going to the polls in historic elections that have been marred by vote-buying and violence

Critics say Lopez Obrador’s likely ascension could usher in an era of autocratic, virtual single-party, even single-person rule — an allegation dismissed by Lopez Obrador, who has rejected opposition comparisons of his domineering, sometimes arrogant style to that of Hugo Chavez, the late leftist Venezuelan leader and longtime U.S. antagonist. Lopez Obrador has gone out of his way to present himself as a moderate, though he cites grandiose aims — he regularly labels his possible leadership a “fourth transformation” in Mexican history, after independence, the 19th-century era of President Benito Juarez and the revolution of the early 20th century.